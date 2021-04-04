Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $257,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,021,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $30.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.36. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

