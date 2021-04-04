Credit Suisse AG Has $1.36 Million Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $48.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.80 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

