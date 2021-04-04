Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

