Credit Suisse AG Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OCUL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $17.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

