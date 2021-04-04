Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,849 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Materion worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 500.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 51.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 444,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,125,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after buying an additional 109,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Materion by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after buying an additional 46,978 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Materion by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.47. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.15 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

