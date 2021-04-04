Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 470,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,999 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alexco Resource were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 272.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 17.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,288,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,467 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 33.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXU. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 257.11%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

