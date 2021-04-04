Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRTO. Truist increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Criteo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $37.18.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,365 shares of company stock valued at $147,845 over the last 90 days. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

