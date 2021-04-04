Critical Review: Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) versus FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Camden National and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden National $210.63 million 3.41 $57.20 million $3.69 13.02 FNCB Bancorp $53.68 million 2.94 $11.07 million N/A N/A

Camden National has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Camden National and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden National 27.17% 11.37% 1.18% FNCB Bancorp 24.88% 9.65% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Camden National and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden National 0 0 1 0 3.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Camden National presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.31%. Given Camden National’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camden National is more favorable than FNCB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Camden National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Camden National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Camden National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Camden National pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Camden National has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Camden National beats FNCB Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also originates single family and multi-family residential loans, commercial real estate loans, business loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, and commercial real estate properties; and commercial lending to the small business medical field, including dentists, optometrists, and veterinarians. In addition, the company provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of investment management, financial planning, fiduciary, asset management, and wealth management services, as well as serves as trustee. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank had 60 branches in 16 counties; 71 ATMs; commercial loan production offices in Manchester and Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and a mortgage loan production office in Braintree, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans. In addition, it offers mobile and telephone banking, check imaging, and electronic statement services; online banking products, such as bill payment, internal and external funds transfer, person to person transfers, and purchase rewards; remote deposit capture and merchant services; and wealth management services through a third party. As of January 24, 2020, the company operated 17 branch offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne counties; and a limited purpose office in Allentown, Lehigh County. The company was formerly known as First National Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FNCB Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

