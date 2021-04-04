Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Upgraded to “Overweight” by KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $193.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $136.06 and a twelve month high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

