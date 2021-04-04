Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.76 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.19 million and $19,957.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

