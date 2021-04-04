CryptoPing Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $6,538.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00075075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00308664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00091996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.29 or 0.00763377 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,154.47 or 0.99250133 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

