Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $480,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430,000.00 and the highest is $530,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.30. 140,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,370. The firm has a market cap of $374.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.95. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.