DA Davidson Comments on 1st Source Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1st Source in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.40.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SRCE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. 1st Source has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in 1st Source by 203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in 1st Source by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 1st Source in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.