DA Davidson Comments on FS Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $1.07. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ FSBW opened at $67.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.82. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $286.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 50.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 423.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

