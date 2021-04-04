Dai Market Capitalization Achieves $3.21 Billion (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Dai has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $409.85 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dai Token Profile

Dai (DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,179,396,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,179,396,418 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

