Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 312.0 days.

Shares of DACHF stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Daicel has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $7.60.

Get Daicel alerts:

Daicel Company Profile

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.