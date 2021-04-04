DATA Price Hits $0.0013 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. DATA has a total market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 35.1% against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.93 or 0.00678893 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00070199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027601 BTC.

About DATA

DATA is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

