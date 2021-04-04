David W. Mason Sells 1,799 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $63,486.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EVER stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.25 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $735,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EverQuote by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,158,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EverQuote by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in EverQuote by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,008,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.