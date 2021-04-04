DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stake Reduced by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DaVita were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in DaVita by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in DaVita by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.98. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist lifted their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

