DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

DCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Shares of DCP opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 3.75. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $26.97.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

