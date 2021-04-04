Degenerator (MEME) 1-Day Volume Tops $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Degenerator token can now be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Degenerator Token Trading

