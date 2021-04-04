DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $54.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XRAY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 370,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,218. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -275.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $35.01 and a 52 week high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

