Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $45.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.74.

Shares of WFC opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a PE ratio of 107.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,122,406,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after buying an additional 36,566,684 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after buying an additional 29,812,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,215,092,000 after buying an additional 8,301,054 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

