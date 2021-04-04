Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.06.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.7% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 247,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,720,000 after acquiring an additional 204,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

