Diane M. Gershowitz Sells 63,792 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,997.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MCS opened at $20.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. On average, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Marcus by 23.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

