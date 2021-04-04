Digitex City (DGTX) Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Digitex City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00052594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.92 or 0.00693228 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028021 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex City Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.