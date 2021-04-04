Digix Gold Token Price Hits $56.44 (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $56.44 or 0.00096727 BTC on popular exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $815,002.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.41 or 0.00694773 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00027908 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,622 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

