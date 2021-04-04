Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 20,664 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Illinois Tool Works worth $243,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,046,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,404,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 75,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $221.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.85 and a fifty-two week high of $228.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.