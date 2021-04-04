Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $265,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $4,050,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,906,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,436,000 after buying an additional 46,387 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 802,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,474,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

INVH stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

