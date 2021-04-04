Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $225.41 Million Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,118,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $225,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 374,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

