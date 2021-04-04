Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $239,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 338.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,430 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MHK opened at $198.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.84.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

