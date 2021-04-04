Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of Quest Diagnostics worth $229,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,847 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $129.44 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.81.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

