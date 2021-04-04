Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.78. Diodes posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $168,042.68. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $184,605.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,381,467. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Diodes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,911,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 19.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.03.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

