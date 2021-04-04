Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) vs. Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Capstead Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 1.09 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.63 Capstead Mortgage $322.97 million 1.90 -$35.34 million $0.50 12.70

Capstead Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstead Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Diversified Healthcare Trust and Capstead Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 3 2 1 0 1.67 Capstead Mortgage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.53%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Capstead Mortgage.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Capstead Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstead Mortgage pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Diversified Healthcare Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstead Mortgage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Capstead Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstead Mortgage has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and Capstead Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -11.64% -6.33% -2.64% Capstead Mortgage -52.33% 11.77% 0.84%

Summary

Capstead Mortgage beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

