Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.14

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $88.98 million and approximately $269.88 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded up 52.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.72 or 0.00690989 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027673 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 657,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.