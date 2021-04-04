Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $127.96 million and approximately $488,514.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.