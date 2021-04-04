Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by 79.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Dollar General to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

NYSE:DG opened at $202.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $152.83 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.83.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

