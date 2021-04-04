Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 110.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $115.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

