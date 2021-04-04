Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DLMAF opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $39.54.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.