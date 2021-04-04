Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.27.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$50.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.74 billion and a PE ratio of 31.28. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$57.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.