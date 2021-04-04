DPRating Price Down 13.9% This Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. DPRating has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $54,546.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DPRating alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00052409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020088 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.30 or 0.00681152 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00027775 BTC.

About DPRating

RATING is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DPRating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DPRating and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.