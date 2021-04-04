DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.73. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

