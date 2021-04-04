DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and $9,698.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 42.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00021125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011329 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

