Dumac Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,800 Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMX traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 499,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,940. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $79.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

FMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

