Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

DX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

DX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. 470,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,352. The firm has a market cap of $510.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $19.53.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.64%.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,061,482.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti acquired 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $49,997.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,173.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $219,971 over the last 90 days. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,402,000 after purchasing an additional 180,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 165,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

