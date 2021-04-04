easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 925.53 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 955.25 ($12.48).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,009 ($13.18) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 946.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 759.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20.

In other news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

