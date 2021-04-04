Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Edgeless has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $7,775.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00053380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00682141 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00027581 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

