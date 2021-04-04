Edgeless Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Edgeless has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $7,287.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020165 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.13 or 0.00682222 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00027720 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

