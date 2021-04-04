Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Editas Medicine worth $33,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at $244,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.01. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.18.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.