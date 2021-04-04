Egretia Achieves Market Cap of $18.84 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00688100 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027654 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia (EGT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

